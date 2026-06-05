Sonko rules out censure motion against new cabinet

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Following the formation of Senegal’s new government, National Assembly President and Pastef leader Ousmane Sonko stated on Tuesday that his party would not initiate any motion of censure against the new executive.

While Pastef is maintaining its decision not to take part in the cabinet, the party is favouring continued dialogue with President Bassirou Diomaye Faye. Speaking a day after the formation of the government led by Prime Minister Ahmadou Alamine Mohamed Lo, Sonko confirmed that Pastef-Les Patriotes does not intend to table a no-confidence motion against the new cabinet, despite clear political disagreements with the presidency.

His remarks came immediately after the publication on Monday of a presidential decree appointing a 30-member government, comprising 26 ministers and four junior ministers. The cabinet was formed just hours after Pastef’s executive committee had announced its official decision not to be represented in the government. Speaking to the press in Dakar on Tuesday, Sonko stressed that Pastef would not seek to bring down the government through a motion of censure, despite their differences with President Bassirou Diomaye Faye. He instead called for continued institutional dialogue and urged restraint across the board to avoid any political crisis that could undermine national stability.

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The Pastef leader explained that the party’s decision to stay out of the executive followed disagreements over the role of the parliamentary majority in the government’s structure, as well as over several policy directions discussed with the head of state. According to him, pre-government consultations failed to produce a consensus on Pastef’s participation in the new ministerial team. Sonko’s remarks mark the first major political reaction since the announcement of the new government on Monday. They carry significant weight given that Pastef remains the dominant force in the National Assembly, holding a large parliamentary majority.

The government appointed by President Bassirou Diomaye Faye includes Yankoba Diémé as Minister of Armed Forces, Cheikh Diba as Minister of Economy, Finance and Planning, Mohamedou Makhtar Cissé as Minister of Interior and Public Security, and Cheikh Niang as Minister of African Integration, Foreign Affairs and Senegalese Abroad. Moving forward, the first Council of Ministers of the newly established government is scheduled to take place tomorrow under the direct chairmanship of the president.

APA