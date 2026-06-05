Amir preaches against division, tribalism, political hostility

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The amir of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at has called on all Gambians to reject all forms of division, tribalism, hatred, political hostility, and irresponsible speech that threaten the social fabric of the country.

Delivering his Eid-ul Adha message last week, Amir Baba Trawally said: “[W]e urge all Gambians to reject all forms of division, tribalism, hatred, political hostility, and irresponsible speech that threaten our social fabric. Let us remember that our diversity should be a source of strength and beauty, not conflict and division. We are all sons and daughters of one nation, and we share a collective responsibility to safeguard the peace and stability of our country.”

He added: “The Holy Qur’an stated: And hold fast, all together, by the rope of Allah and be not divided…” (Surah Aal-e-Imran, Chapter 3:104). This commandment is not only for Muslims but carries a universal lesson for all humanity. National development and social peace can only flourish where there is unity, mutual understanding, and respect for one another. The Gambia has long been admired as a peaceful and tolerant nation where people of different tribes, cultures, and religions coexist harmoniously. We must preserve and strengthen this noble tradition.”

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Amir Trawally said the divine principle teaches us that genuine progress begins with personal reform and that if we desire peace in our homes, honesty in our institutions, prosperity in our nation, and stability in our society, then each individual must strive to reform his or her conduct, speech, and dealings with others.

“At a time when the world is witnessing increasing division, conflicts, intolerance, moral decline, and economic hardship, the message of Eid-ul Adha becomes even more relevant. We must revive the spirit of sacrifice, compassion, patience, and mutual respect. Families should use this occasion to strengthen bonds of love and forgiveness. Communities should put aside hatred, jealousy, and disputes. Neighbours should care for one another, especially the poor, the sick, the elderly, and the vulnerable,” he preached.