Man arraigned, remanded for allegedly defrauding Over 100 intending pilgrims millions of dalasis 

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By Tabora Bojang

Police have confirmed the arrest and prosecution of one Kanimang Bajo, charged with falsely obtaining large sums of monies from at least hundred individuals on the pretext of facilitating their travel to Mecca to perform hajj.

Ya Kumba Sarr, a Gambian based in the UK was one of the alleged victims. She told The Standard that she paid over D486,000 to the accused through a bank account of a certain travel agency only for her to come to The Gambia and was told her visa was not ready.

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“I made my payment while in the UK and Bajo informed us that we could fly from the UK to meet with other pilgrims in Medina. Day before my purported flight to Medina, he called me to convince me to come to The Gambia because it was “safer” to fly from here with other pilgrims. So I had to cancel my ticket costing me £1,400 and come to The Gambia. We were supposed to leave on Sunday. When I arrived in The Gambia on the Friday morning, I called Kanimang and he told me that my visa was not ready. It was really disappointing,” Ms Sarr said.

She said she later understood that there were about 130 other victims who made substantial payments to the accused on the promise that he was going to fly them to perform this year’s hajj. “We have now formed a group and hired a lawyer to deal with our cases collectively,” Sarr disclosed.

According to the list of payments seen by The Standard, over 30 intending pilgrims paid D600,000 and more while the rest of the victims paid sums ranging from D550,000 to D320,000. The list showed 58 persons paying a combined amount of over D20.5 million to Ejabah Travel Agency which is said to be headed by Bajo.

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Police Deputy Spokesperson ASP Mariama Fatty confirmed to The Standard that Mr Bajo has been arrested by the police following receipt of many complaints.

She said the suspect was charged and arraigned before a court in Kanifing. “He has been remanded at the Mile II prisons since 18th May as investigations continue. He is facing a single charge of obtaining money by false pretence,” ASP Fatty said.

Hajj Commission Secretary Foday Sambou Ceesay told The Standard that Ejabah Travel & Tours was not among the list of agencies licensed by the National Hajj Commission to fly pilgrims to Mecca this year. He said the commission does not have any idea about the said agency.