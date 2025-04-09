EFSCRJ urges Salagi demolition victims to consider taking legal action

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The Edward Francis Small Centre for Rights and Justice (EFSCRJ) has urged victims of the recent Salagi home demolitions to consider taking legal action against the government.

The Department of Physical Planning has taken steps to demolish several homes in Sukuta-Salagi, leading to significant distress among residents. Many families are now without homes, and there are concerns regarding potential land grabbing by government officials. Residents have expressed that they legally acquired their land and invested considerable resources into their homes, yet they have not received fair compensation. While the government cites concerns about encroachments on allocated plots, residents are eager to clarify their position and seek redress.

In a recent statement shared with The Standard, the EFSCRJ expressed its concern regarding the demolitions.

“We find these actions troubling and encourage constructive dialogue on this issue. We stand with the victims and the Sukuta community, including National Assembly Member Fatou Cham of Sanimentereng, to advocate for fairness and justice.

We invite all affected individuals to come together to explore their legal options, and the EFSCRJ is committed to providing support throughout this process,” the centre stated.

The centre also noted the complexities surrounding land issues in the region, pointing to a climate of corruption that has affected various stakeholders, including officials, alkalolu, seyfolu, and estate agencies.

“We acknowledge the Ministry’s advisory issued in March 2025, which encourages citizens to exercise caution when dealing with estate agents,” the statement continued. “It is important to recognise that government has allocated plots to several high-ranking officials even when they already possess private property, raising concerns about adherence to the State Lands Act. The EFSCRJ submitted a request under the Access to Information Act to obtain a list of all land allocations from 2017 to 2024, and we look forward to a constructive response from the Ministry.”

The centre emphasised that individuals building homes in areas like Salagi are typically following legal channels.

“They often purchase land and secure the necessary permissions to build. Many have lived in their homes for years without any government intervention. The Government must engage with the community more meaningfully instead of relying solely on public statements.”

EFSCRJ strongly advocates for an immediate halt to further demolition activities, emphasising the importance of fully compensating affected individuals so they can rebuild their homes. The centre also calls for the abandonment of planned demolitions in the identified areas.

“The Ministry should conduct thorough investigations into land allocations, communicate its findings transparently, and work collaboratively with local and traditional authorities to identify and demarcate lands. This collaboration should include creating designated spaces for recreation, public services, and other community facilities to foster a supportive environment for all residents.