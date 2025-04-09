Gambian is head of jury for Ecowas journalism award

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

Abdoulie Gassama, a former deputy director general of the Gambia Radio and Television Services is the chairperson of the jury in the upcoming Ecowas journalism award holding in Abuja, Nigeria.

Mr Gassama is currently a lecturer at the University of The Gambia where he lectures Journalism.

According to the Ecowas Directorate of Communication, the regional body is organising the first edition of the Ecowas Media Excellence Award as part of the celebrations marking the organisation’s golden jubilee and aims to promote journalistic excellence as a pillar of peace, democracy, and regional integration.

Ahead of this, a jury composed of renowned media professionals from across the Ecowas region led by Mr Gassama are on a coordinating meeting from(9 to 12 April )to evaluate more than 200 entries received in response to the official call launched earlier this year, with submissions in English, French, and Portuguese.

The selection process for the potential awardees will be merit-based, impartial, and regionally balanced, with a focus on quality, ethics, innovation, and regional relevance.