Congratulations Momodou Sabally

In politics they say, there are no permanent friends nor enemies. Politics is a game of numbers. It has been so since creation.

A hearty congratulations to Momodou Sabally on your appointment as deputy campaign manager of the NPP.

We may not agree on everything and for those who don’t know, we do fight bitterly on issues we both are passionate about and have strong opinions of.

What, however, has remained and not changed is the mutual love and respect we have for each other.

You are good at what you do and even your detractors must accept this fact.

You may not be everyone’s cup of tea but you are undoubtedly the necessary sweetner in someone’s tea.

Continue to be you whilst we continue to be us; for in the final analysis, we all, shall converge or diverge, at a point of logical end.

Congratulations my brother and stay blessed.

Melville Robertson Roberts

UK

Tribute to Phillip Bensouda

A distinguished gentleman of the tallest order bows gracefully and takes his exit from the stage of life.

Philip Bensouda was an astute and formidable husband whose dedication and selflessness knew no bounds. His dedication to his beloved wife, Her Excellency, Dr. Fatou Bom Bensouda was unmatched.

As a tribute to his unconditional love, warmth and generosity, I reproduce this photo I took of him just a few months ago, when he opened his home in London graciously to me and hosted us for what by all accounts was a fantastic and memorable evening.

Filled with deep regrets, that sadly, our plan didn’t come to fruition. Just little over two weeks ago when I spoke to your beloved wife, the plan was to bring it to life after the Ramadan. I am deeply saddened but when the master calls, we must answer.

Heaven has gained an angel and your eternal home will be paradise.

To Her Excellency, Dr Bensouda and her immediate and extended family, may God almighty grant you the grace and fortitude to bear such an irreparable loss.

I pray that the gentle soul of Mr. Philip Bensouda will rest in perfect and eternal peace and may he be granted the highest of heavens by almighty God. Amen.

Melville Robertson Roberts

UK