WAFU REVISES U-17 TOURNAMENT FORMAT AFTER WIDE MRI TEST FAILURES

Following the disqualification of three competing nations in the Wafu-A U-17 Caf qualifiers for exceeding their quarter of ineligible players, a new tournament format and fixtures have been released by the organisers.

The tournament will now be played in a round robin league format where all the remaining competing five teams will play each other. The top two will qualify for CAF Under- 17 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Gambia’s Baby Scorpions will now face Liberia tomorrow, Monday 21 October, at 6 pm at Stade Lat Dior in Thies.

Match Day Two will see Gambia play hosts Senegal on 24 October, at 3pm, before taking on Mauritania and Mali in subsequent fixtures.