CABINET APPROVES GAMBIA’S NATIONAL SPORTS POLICY 2024-34

The Minister of Youth and Sports Bakary Badjie yesterday announced that cabinet has approved the new national sports policy he presented on Thursday.

The policy was presented in a form of a Cabinet Paper for deliberation and adoption.

The new policy outlines the ministry’s vision and road map for sports development in the country, including infrastructure, management, enhancement skills for coaches and athletes, and talent identification and development.

It will now serve as a guide for the intervention of government and other stakeholders in sports with emphasises on the prioritisation of certain sports disciplines, the development of infrastructure, the establishment of a sports development fund as well as linking sport with developmental issues such as health, environment, tourism, culture, technology, the elderly and persons with disabilities (PWD), among others.

“With the approval of the policy, the Ministry looks forward to its dissemination and usage to guide the implementation of the strategic plan in the short and long term,” Minister Badjie said.

Read The Standard for details of the policy next week.