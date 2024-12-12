Ex-KMC councillor Jammeh denies receiving D10,000 market exercise allowance

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

Sulayman Jammeh the former councillor of Bundung Six Junction Ward and the current National Assembly Member for Bundungka Kunda Constituency, testified before the Local Government Commission on Monday and denied signing or receiving D10,000 for a market exercise allowance.

A payment voucher for the allowance paid to 26 councillors for a market exercise totaling D260,000 was presented to Mr Jammeh.

He confirmed seeing his name on the voucher but said that the signature was not his.

“No this is not my signature,” the witness said.

“Do you remember receiving D10,000 with regard to the market exercise payment?” Deputy Lead Counsel Sunkara Camara asked the witness.

“No,” the witness responded.

“Do you remember participating in any market exercise,” Counsel Camara further asked the witness.

“As far as this market exercise is concerned, I have not participated in a special programme because I don’t have a market within my community or ward but I have a market close by where I do a normal routine check to see what is happening,” the witness explained.

Regarding the said exercise, the witness said: “I knew it was discussed at the level of the council but later I don’t know. I cannot remember this amount of money and in fact this is not my signature.”

Jammeh told the commission that he served as the councillor of Bundung Bantaba Ward for nine years after he was elected as councillor in 2013, resigning in 2022 to contest for a seat in parliament which he won.