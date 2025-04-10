Get your degrees, but more crucially, accomplish skills

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

Look around you; in today’s world, degrees are exceedingly common. Walk into any government office, and you’ll be astounded by the sheer number of individuals flaunting advanced degrees. Graduation season bombards us with images of proud graduates emerging from universities across the globe. Degree holders are ubiquitous. As polymath Omar Touray articulates, we are facing a degree inflation crisis. If you hold only a high school diploma or a Bachelor’s degree, your job prospects are severely limited. Employers are raising their expectations.

It’s essential to grasp that possessing a degree does not inherently equate to being skilled. Skilfulness and academia should not be at odds, but unfortunately, they often are in our society. For instance, earning a Master’s degree in Dog Breeding doesn’t magically make you a proficient dog catcher!

Let me share a pivotal experience. In the late 1990s, I secured a temporary role at a food manufacturing plant in Nashville, Tennessee. As a general labourer, I carried out essential tasks: cleaning, stacking pallets, and, after obtaining my forklift license, loading trucks. I acquired hands-on knowledge on how to make ketchup from scratch, mayonnaise, and various food products. I also learned about HACCP, ISO standards, MSDS sheets, and how to ensure that the products met stringent quality control standards. Fast forward nine months and an opportunity arose in the lab. It required a degree in chemistry or the biological sciences. Despite only having my Nasir Ahmadiyya Muslim High School certificate, I somehow passed the basic science test and excelled in the practical test because I was already adept at testing food products for viscosity, salt, colour, pH level, fat, and moisture. I also understood how to determine expiration dates and shelf lives. I secured the job and became the only person in the plant to master all three labs. To further advance myself, I enrolled in basic chemistry classes, as I needed to create certain chemicals. By the time I left that job, I was a key trainer and was supervising individuals with science degrees—all with just my high school diploma. My CV showcases my skills as a quality control and lab technician in food manufacturing, not because I have degrees, but because I have honed my skills.

Years before my journey to America, I spent time at my brother’s sawmill and carpentry workshop in Lamin. Initially, I would simply collect money and head back home, but my mother insisted that I learn carpentry. Reluctantly, I gave in and learned enough that, when I took a job at a door and window manufacturing plant in America, I quickly ascended to a supervisory role within six months. In the military, my openness to learn new skills meant I left with no fewer than four competencies. Today, I can apply for jobs in at least eight different fields—not because I have degrees in those areas, but because I possess the necessary skills.

In every endeavour, prioritise acquiring multiple skills. Degrees hold value, but a person with real skills will consistently outperform someone with a degree lacking skills. Diversify your skillset; do not box yourself in. Yes, obtain your degrees, but make skills your priority. Everyone else may bring just a degree to the table; you need to bring more to ensure you stand out. Furthermore, with a diverse skill set, you free yourself from being dependent on anyone else for your survival.

There’s nothing quite like the power of being able to look someone straight in the eye and firmly declaring: “As much as I would have loved to be part of this, my principles, values, and ethics prevent me from doing so at this time. Thank you.” It is a privilege to assert that, but it’s a privilege you can forge for yourself!

Alhagie Saidy Barrow

USA