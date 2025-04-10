GRA’s 2025 first quarterly report highlights strong revenue gains

- Advertisement -

Press release

The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) has kicked off 2025 on a strong note, as detailed in its First Quarterly Report, which reflects the impact of recent reforms and a deepening commitment to digital transformation.

A standout achievement in the report is the improved performance at the seaport, thanks to the introduction of the Digital Weigh Bridge in 2024. Bulk cargo revenue for the first quarter of 2025 has risen significantly compared to the same period last year. This system has improved accuracy in cargo measurement and helped reduce revenue losses caused by underreporting.

- Advertisement -

In the petroleum sector, the Fuel Integrity Marking System, launched in late 2024, is already paying off. Revenue collected from fuel imports in the first quarter of 2025 has increased compared to 2024, indicating greater control over fuel distribution and fewer leakages in the system.

The Digital Tax Stamp, introduced in March 2024 for excisable goods, has also had a clear impact. Excise revenue collection for Q1 2025 is higher than the same period last year, reflecting improved compliance and traceability of taxable products.

On the digital front, GRA has strengthened its infrastructure with the establishment of a Security Operations Centre (SOCradar) and the implementation of Data Centre Virtualisation. These upgrades have enhanced cybersecurity and improved data processing capacity. The deployment of Teammate, an internal audit software, has brought greater efficiency to auditing processes.

- Advertisement -

The report also outlines key upcoming projects. The Rental Tax Compliance System is set to launch in May 2025, aimed at boosting revenue from the rental sector. Meanwhile, development is underway for a robust e-invoicing platform for VAT and other taxes, which will offer real-time access to business transactions and help close tax loopholes.

In terms of partnerships, the GRA has welcomed three new commercial banks Zenith Bank, AGIB Bank, and BSIC Bank into its network of MoU signatories, expanding the range of channels available for tax payments and improving access for taxpayers.

Taxpayers also benefited from policy changes during the quarter. Withholding tax rates were reduced: civil works (from 10% to 5%), non-residents (15% to 10%), and general categories (10% to 8%). Additionally, the tax-free income threshold was raised from D24,000 to D36,000 per year, providing welcome relief to many wage earners.

The first quarter report paints a positive picture of progress and potential. With reforms taking hold and new systems on the horizon, the GRA remains on track to deliver better service, improve compliance, and drive national development through effective revenue administration.