Man jailed 10 years for robbing mobile phone

By Bruce Asemota

The High Court in Banjul, presided over by Justice Ebrima Jaiteh on Monday convicted and sentenced one Kemo Jobe to ten years imprisonment after he was found guilty of robbing one Lamin Touray of a Huawei mobile phone.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place on 12 July, 2022 at Talinding Buffer Zone when the accused threatened his victim with a bottle and forcefully took away his mobile phone worth D8344.00

In his judgment, Justice Jaiteh said the prosecution called two witnesses whilst the convict testified in his own defence.

The trial judge further disclosed that the prosecution presented evidence that the convict forcefully took the mobile phone using threats and intimidation, adding that the testimonies of the two witnesses provided a detailed account of the alleged crime and the convict was found in possession of the stolen phone which strengthened the prosecution’s case.

The judge asserted that the convict’s primary defence was an alibi, claiming he was not present at the crime scene during the incident in question but was at his father’s workplace.

“However the victim provided compelling eyewitness testimonies that the convict was the perpetrator who was at the crime scene and the convict’s alibi is unconvincing, fabricated and lacks independent corroboration,” Justice Jaiteh said.

The judge explained that the offence is serious, noting that there is an upsurge of violent crimes which has the potential to create a state of anarchy and violence in the community.

“Society needs protection from this kind of people and I cannot hide my repulsion and contempt for a criminal who used violence against his victims and robbed them of their possessions”, he stressed.

Justice Jaiteh disclosed that he would not impose the statutory maximum sentence (to temper justice with mercy) but the accused must be taught a lesson to send a message to the public.