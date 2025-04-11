Fatou Kinneh Jobe appointed PS II at Foreign Affairs  

- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, yesterday announced the appointment of Ms Fatou Kinneh Jobe, as Permanent Secretary II. She officially assumed duties on Monday.

According to a press statement from the ministry, Ms Jobe brings over 15 years of “progressive experience in diplomacy, foreign service, public administration, and strategic communications, both at home and abroad”.

Prior to her appointment, she served as deputy head of mission and head of chancery at The Gambia High Commission in Senegal, covering Mali and Burkina Faso. She also previously held the same post at The Gambia Embassy in Beijing, China, with concurrent accreditation to Japan, South Korea, North Korea, and Mongolia.

From June 2019 to October 2020, Ms Jobe served as chargé d’Affaires at the Beijing Mission, representing The Gambia during a critical phase in the country’s diplomatic engagements with Asia. Her extensive foreign service experience is complemented by years of senior government roles, including being permanent secretary at the Office of the President and the Ministry of Information and Communication Infrastructure, and as deputy permanent secretary, principal assistant secretary, and senior assistant secretary in various ministries.

Ms Jobe holds a master’s degree in international affairs and a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Ming Chuan University, Taiwan. She is fluent in English and has basic proficiency in Mandarin Chinese and French.

An active participant in high-level multilateral conferences and regional initiatives, Ms Jobe has represented The Gambia at several UN general assemblies, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and continental forums including the US-Africa Leaders Summit and the 2018 Beijing Forum on China–Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit.

She has also initiated and co-organised major bilateral economic forums between The Gambia and China, and The Gambia and Senegal, fostering stronger trade and investment partnerships.

“With a strong background in diplomacy, ICT, and international cooperation, PS Fatou Kinneh Jobe is expected to bring renewed energy and innovation to the Ministry’s mission of advancing The Gambia’s foreign policy objectives and protecting the interests of Gambians abroad,” the ministry statement concluded.