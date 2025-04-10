Big Match from 1xBet – catch your luck and win up to 360 000 GMD!

- Advertisement -

1xBet regularly delights its players with exciting promos. The reliable bookmaker offers beneficial conditions to everyone looking for more thrills. And now, the leader of the global betting industry is happy to announce the start of a new promo where you have the chance to win the grand prize of 360 000 GMD!

Your chance to win cash, free bets, and bonus points is here! Don’t miss the Big Match promo from 1xBet! Place your bets on sports, get tickets, and take part in the draw for top prizes. Everything is as simple and cool as possible!

How can you take part?

- Advertisement -

– Log in or register on the 1xBet platform – Confirm your participation in bonus promos on the promo page – Bet at least $2 on sports from April 1 to May 31, 2025 and receive promo coupons.

What is at stake?

The first drawing will be on May 7, 2025. Participants who collected tickets from April 1 to April 30 can win:

144 000 GMD cash prize

18 000 GMD cash prize

weekly cashback of up to 20%!

bonus points.

On June 5, 2025, there will be a final drawing for participants who collected tickets from May 1 to May 31. The prizes are even more awesome:

- Advertisement -

360 000 GMD cash prize

36 000 GMD cash prize

weekly cashback of up to 20%!

lots of bonus points for new bets.

Additional bonuses

In addition to participation in the draw, each player can receive weekly cashback! The more bets you place, the higher the cashback amount:

5% of the total bets placed for amounts starting from 10 USD.

10% of the total bets placed for amounts starting from 50 USD.

20% of the total bets placed for amounts starting from 100 USD.

How can you maximize your chances of winning?

Each bet gives the player tickets. The more tickets, the higher the chance of winning a prize. For example, a $2 bet gives you one ticket and a $50 bet gives you 80 tickets!

Don’t miss your chance to win! Place your bets, collect tickets, and increase your chances of being among the winners of the Big Match from 1xBet!