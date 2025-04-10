MAY DAY SPORTS IS HERE AGAIN

- Advertisement -

The annual May Day Sport is here again. Launched as a mass sport over 25 years ago, the event remains the most diverse and exciting event on the calendar, with hundreds of workers competing in special events uniquely designed for the entertainment of thousands of spectators.

The special events include the pillow fight, greasy pole, Tug of war, musical chair and amateur athletics championship.

Ahead of the event, on the 1st May, the Ministry of Youth and Sports is collaborating with that of Trade in preparing the ground that will cover all logistics.

- Advertisement -

They will parent the Gambia National Olymic Committee GNOC to introduce an expanded and more engaging sports programme. As usual the programme will not only be just competition but a holistic experience designed to promote workplace wellness, teamwork, and social interaction across industries.

A National Organising Committee (NOC) has been established, chaired by Musa Mbye, deputy permanent secretary (Technical) at MOYS. The committee is tasked with overseeing the seamless execution of activities, with a goal to make the 2025 May Day Sports bigger, better, and more inclusive than ever before.

“Special emphasis will be placed on broadening participation and making sports accessible to all workers, regardless of age or fitness level,” a statement from MOYS said.

- Advertisement -

Chairperson Musa Mbye has urged institutions to confirm their participation, emphasising that this is an opportunity for workers across the country to showcase their talent and teamwork. “We are calling on all institutions to get involved and make this edition one to remember,” he stated.

Mahmud Lamin Jawla, acting executive director at National Sport Council NSC, expressed optimism that this year’s event will be more impactful and called on institutions to join in celebrating their achievements through sports.