Ex-NAM, diplomat pays tribute to late Speaker Bojang

Former parliamentarian and now deputy head of the Gambian Embassy and head of chancery in South Africa, Buba Ayi Sanneh, has paid glowing tribute to

Abdoulie Bojang, the former speaker of the National Assembly and ambassador to South Africa, who passed away earlier this month.

In a eulogy shared with The Standard, Sanneh wrote: “Abdoulie Bojang was a colleague and the Speaker of the fourth legislature (2012-2017) in The Gambia.” When I was serving as the independent NAM the Kombo Central, Bojang led that noble institution with wisdom, care, honesty and sincerity. He brought all the NAMs together to serve The Gambia as a whole regardless of party affiliation.

Hon Bojang was a true leader and a selfless person. The Gambia has lost a person who served the country relentlessly with pride and dignity. He was a patriot who served The Gambia under a very difficult situation where freedom of expression was not as easy as it is now.

He joined the National Assembly as a nominated member and was elected as deputy speaker. Due to his commitment and dedication, he was elected as the speaker. Honourable Bojang had a very delightful character and can comport himself in any situation. He had a determined personality and inspired many.

Honourable Bojang served as The Gambia’s ambassador with dedication and with wisdom. He was full of love and always mediated peace and created a conducive environment for all. Ambassador Bojang was very sociable, caring, generous and a loving character.

“He has poured vigorously his experience and belief in the institution even in critical situations. He was extremely knowledgeable and he did everything with passion. He was so productive, disciplined and conscious.

“I always remembered the joy and positivity he brought to the staff. He was intelligent, diligent and an iconic son of the nation. He played a crucial role in several enactments to raise the National Assembly to what it is today. He exhibited great competence, diligence and integrity by which he distinguished himself while in service. We thank Almighty Allah for bestowing on him these great attributes.

“We will always owe a huge debt of gratitude to the deceased for his significant contributions towards the growth of our National Assembly and the High Commission of the Republic of The Gambia in Pretoria, South Africa.

“The deceased was a simple man. Friendly, approachable and highly dependable.

The Gambia has lost a resourceful, urbane and patriotic personality at the crucial period in the Nation’s political and business landscapes. Our thoughts are with the family and associates at this difficult time. Our empathy also goes to the people and government of The Gambia. May the Almighty Allah grant him eternal rest.”