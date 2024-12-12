Deputy Speaker attends private military and security companies oversight conference

- Advertisement -

Seedy SK Njie, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly and chairperson of the Defence and Security Committee, represented The Gambia at a two-day conference on “Enhancing Parliamentary Oversight: Tackling Private and Hybrid Security in West Africa”.

The event, organised by the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung in collaboration with the Geneva Centre for Security Sector Governance (DCAF) opened in Abuja on Tuesday.

This conference brought together legislators, security experts, and civil society organisations to address the challenges posed by private military and security companies (PMSCs) in the region. With sessions delving into oversight mechanisms, governance frameworks, and practical challenges, the event aimed to equip parliaments with tools to strengthen security governance.

In his remarks, Deputy Speaker Njie underscored the critical role of parliamentary oversight in regulating PMSCs to ensure transparency, accountability, and adherence to international norms. He noted: “The governance of PMSCs is crucial not only for national security but also for upholding human rights and promoting regional stability. This conference provides us with insights that will inform legislative actions and strengthen oversight mechanisms in The Gambia.”

The conference’s sessions highlighted key issues, including identifying gaps in PMSC regulation, aligning national practices with international norms, and fostering regional cooperation through frameworks such as Ecowas Security Sector Governance and Reform.

Deputy Speaker Njie participated in discussions emphasising actionable recommendations for parliamentary oversight and crafting legislative frameworks that balance security needs with accountability and human rights protections.

The insights gained from this conference are expected to enhance the capacity of legislators to regulate PMSCs effectively.