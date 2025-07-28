Gambia secures $19.9M to boost rural youth, women’s resilience

- Advertisement -

On 24 July 2025, the African Development Bank approved a $19.93 million grant to fund the “Resilience Building – Vulnerable Youth and Women Support Project” in The Gambia.

Aimed at combating poverty, unemployment and migration, the initiative will create 1,500 jobs, support 500 women-led enterprises, and improve access to services in fragile regions.

It targets health, education, food security and financial inclusion, focusing on rural areas with high poverty and malnutrition rates.

ANA