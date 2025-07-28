spot_img
spot_img
27.2 C
City of Banjul
Monday, July 28, 2025
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Gambia News

Gambia secures $19.9M to boost rural youth, women’s resilience

- Advertisement -

On 24 July 2025, the African Development Bank approved a $19.93 million grant to fund the “Resilience Building – Vulnerable Youth and Women Support Project” in The Gambia.
Aimed at combating poverty, unemployment and migration, the initiative will create 1,500 jobs, support 500 women-led enterprises, and improve access to services in fragile regions.
It targets health, education, food security and financial inclusion, focusing on rural areas with high poverty and malnutrition rates.
ANA

Previous article
Union slams Assembly for not passing draft constitution
Next article
ICJ says Gambia’s Myanmar genocide case can proceed
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions