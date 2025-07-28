Union slams Assembly for not passing draft constitution

- Advertisement -

Press release

The Gambia Trade Union Bureau (GAMTUB), representing the collective voice of workers across the country, strongly condemns the National Assembly members’ failure to pass the amended draft constitution of The Third the Republic of The Gambia. This decision is deeply regrettable and marks a significant setback for democracy, good governance and the aspirations of the Gambian people for a progressive and inclusive constitutional framework.

The draft constitution reflects the hopes of Gambians for a legal foundation that upholds justice, equality and the rule of law. Its rejection by the National Assembly therefore undermines the democratic progress made since 2016 and disregards the will of the people who yearn for a constitution that safeguards their rights and promotes national development.

GAMTUB a collective body of organised Labour, is calling on President Adama Barrow to exercise his authority and explore all constitutional and lawful means to overcome political divisions and progress towards a democratic constitution that reflect national will.

In this regard we recommended a National Conference to foster inclusive consultation as well as ensure transparency and inclusivity and that the voices of the workers, civil society, senior citizens and all stakeholders are heard,

GAMTUB remains committed to advocating for a democratic and just society where the rights of workers and all Gambians are protected under a robust and people-cantered constitution.

We call on the National Assembly members to put aside their political interest and put the national interest first; The Gambia our homeland.

We stand in solidarity with the Gambian people and call for urgent advancement of our nation’s democratic journey.

Kebba Masaneh Ceesay,

Chairman- GAMTUB