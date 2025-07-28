Karpowership refurbished Brufut orphanage

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Turkish energy giant, Karpowership on Thursday handed over a completely refurbished Burfut Madina Orphanage worth over $40,000 to the community.

Held at the orphanage premises in Burfut Madina, the ceremony attracted dignitaries and community representatives.

The refurbishment is as a result of a fire incident that engulfed the orphanage last year.

Emre Durmusoglu, Karpowership Africa Regional Director, expressed his company’s commitment to supporting communities in need. He said the Brufut Orphanage is just one of the many interventions of Karpowership in The Gambia.

Omar AB Njie, Country Manager for Karpowership, said the company has made a commitment to empower lives where it goes irrespective of region or religious affiliation.

He said the refurbishment is part of the company’s social corporate responsibility.

Mr Njie added that Karpowership despite ending its contract is committed to finishing all the projects it started in the country.

“We are still focusing on serving the good people of The Gambia.”

He disclosed that the company is discussing with government to secure a land for the construction of a power plant with brand new machines based on Public Private Partnership for 20 years.

Abdoulie Cham, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, thanked Karpowership and assured them of the community’s continued commitment to collaborate with them.