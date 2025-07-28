Life after Presidency. Lessons for Barrow

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

George Oppong Weah, former President of Liberia served one term, 2018 – 2024. He sought a second term but lost the election to current Pres. Joseph Boakai. Interestingly in 2017, Weah had defeated Boakai to the presidency. But 6 years later, Boakai came back to defeat him hence denying Weah a second term. The issue was corruption!

But the point is that today former president George Weah is in his country living peacefully. He was not the best of presidents but having served only one term despite his failures, he is able to live in his country in peace.

Contrast Weah with Macky Sall of Senegal. Macky served two terms and insisted on a third term. It had to take a lot of protests and bloodshed before he could abandon that obnoxious idea.

Today, he is unable to live in Senegal. After handing over to Basirou Diomaye Faye in 2024, he fled the country the same day and never to return willingly. He is effectively a wanted man in a country he served as minister, speaker, prime minister and president at various times spanning over 30 years!

Here is the lesson for Pres Barrow to learn from. Will he want to be like George Weah or will he want to be like Macky Sall, or even worse to be like Yahya Jammeh? The ball is in his court.

Until then, I join other citizens to put it to him that we reject his third term bid. No Gambian should serve for more than 10 years as president, whether it’s in the Constitution or not.

No to third term!

For The Gambia, Our Homeland

Madi Jobarteh

Kembujeh

Dear Editor,

Now I know why some people become so visceral and personal with their partisan politics. I understand. Here I am, with very limited understanding of Senegalese politics, but enamored with the personality of Sonko and Diomaye to the point that I’m willing to ignore taboo and fight against my elder brothers, Saul Mbenga, Hamad Sallah and James Lewis! All three love me and so I’m sure they’ll forgive my ignorance and recalcitrance.

All three gentlemen know way more about Senegalese politics than I do but because of my attachment to Sonko and Diomaye Faye, I can’t see beyond what I hear from Sonko. I still believe in them. I still think their hearts are in the right place. I believe they have underestimated the challenges of governing a complex colonial space like Senegal. I believe in the values they promote. I believe that the international system is rigged in such a way that for any “poor” people to beat it, it requires a rupture. That rupture will be painful, it will be harsh and it will be lonely. I doubt the people of Senegal are ready for that type of rupture. I also believe that there are bad actors doing all that they can to make the current government fail. And that includes those who were privileged under the yoke of the Macky corruption. As they say, “when one is accustomed to privilege, equality feels like oppression.” I believe that many speaking out against Sonko and Diomaye today only do so because they lost their privileges.

This post is already longer than I intended it to be. That’s a reflection of my impersonate mindlessness. It’s okay if you call me out on it. Having said all that, where the canker gnaws on me is the arrest and detention of some people. I just wish Sonko and Diomaye will learn to ignore some of these folks and keep their heads down. I want them to succeed for the people of Senegal so badly that I am willing to be a hypocrite on their behalf. When it’s all said and done, hypocrisy is en vogue in African politics so I’ll be in good company.

Alhagie Saidy Barrow

US