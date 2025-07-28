Upholding media Responsibility in The age of open Platform

- Advertisement -

In a democratic society, the media is more than a channel of information. The media is a guardian of public discourse. Radio and television stations, newspapers, and online platforms have a duty to inform, educate, and entertain, but also to uphold standards of truth, decency, and national cohesion.

Recently, a controversy was sparked following an interview between Attack and veteran journalist, Peter Gomez. The statements made during that programme have triggered public backlash and raised serious concerns about what should and should not be permitted on air.

While media outlets are right to provide space for diverse opinions, but freedom comes with responsibility. Platforms must establish clear editorial guidelines for their hosts and guests to prevent the promotion of hate speech, incitement, misinformation, or divisive rhetoric.

- Advertisement -

Media freedom is not a license for recklessness. It is a carefully guarded right that must be exercised with maturity and public interest at its heart.

First, all interviews should be properly researched. Hosts must familiarise themselves with the background of their guests and prepare adequately to challenge any potentially harmful claims. Second, there must be a clear code of conduct in place. Before going on air, guests should be briefed about what is acceptable and what crosses the line—especially when dealing with sensitive political, religious, or ethnic matters.

Third, editorial oversight should be active, not passive. Producers and station managers should monitor live discussions closely, ready to intervene or pull the plug when necessary. Delay mechanisms, especially for live shows, should be standard, allowing a buffer to censor dangerous utterances.

- Advertisement -

Furthermore, media regulators such as the Gambia’s PURA must also be proactive—not just reactive. They should ensure that all licensed broadcasters undergo regular training in ethics and content moderation. When violations occur, penalties should be swift but fair, aiming not just to punish, but to educate and reform.

Finally, media houses must remember that credibility is their greatest asset. Irresponsible broadcasts erode public trust and do long-term damage to national discourse.

It is time for media outlets to take greater responsibility. Freedom of expression must be defended, yes—but not at the expense of peace, truth, and mutual respect. The microphone is a powerful tool; let it be used to build, not break.