Ecomig-Ghana facilitates expansion of Banjul Ferry Terminal Mosque

- Advertisement -

In a constructive ceremony that showcased unity and collaborative effort, the Ghanaian Ecomig contingent, together with Gambian authorities, officially inaugurated the expanded Banjul Ferry Terminal Mosque. This initiative serves as a meaningful step towards enhancing cross-border collaboration and promoting interfaith harmony.

Led by Ghana’s Lt Col Abraham Pourigelle Dery, the project aims to address the needs of the growing Muslim community at the terminal by transforming a modest worship space into a more accommodating and welcoming sanctuary. This expansion is not just about bricks and mortar; it represents a shared vision for strengthening diplomatic ties between Ghana and The Gambia while actively engaging with local needs.

The project began in July 2023, when Lt. Col. Dery met with ferry director Manjang to discuss the community’s requirements. During this meeting, he assessed the mosque’s limited capacity and began conceptualising a plan to enhance the space. At the Ramadan inauguration, Dery emphasised the significance of the project, stating: “This isn’t merely bricks and mortar; it embodies our collective values of peace, solidarity, and mutual respect.”

- Advertisement -

Abdoulie Tambedou, Manager of Gambia Ferry Services, commended the Ghanaian team for their effective execution of the project, which was completed in less than a year despite logistical challenges. He remarked, “The before and after photos tell a powerful story,” and expressed his commitment to preserving the mosque as a “spiritual heirloom” for the community.

Albert Ospona was acknowledged for his vital role in facilitating roofing improvements and ensuring ambulance access, both critical factors in the smooth construction process.

Defense Minister Sering Modou Njie highlighted the project’s dual role in enhancing diplomatic relationships and embodying the Islamic principle of ‘Sadaqah Jariyah’ (enduring charity). He referenced the teachings of Prophet Muhammad, noting that “the construction of a mosque blesses future generations—each prayer here resonates eternally for its benefactors.”

- Advertisement -

The minister also pointed out the value of collaboration between Ghana and The Gambia, emphasizing their joint commitment to fostering regional stability through initiatives that prioritise community needs.

As evening fell, the reassuring call to prayer echoed throughout the terminal, symbolizing not only the completion of an important structure but also the beginning of renewed hope for passengers.