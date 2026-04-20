GAMBIAN STUDENTS IN INDIA STREAMLINES SPORTS IN REPUBLIC DAY CELEBRATIONS

- Advertisement -

The Association of Gambian Students in India, Gam-Ind, will on Friday April 24 celebrate Gambia’s Republic Day with a discussion on the evolution of Gambian sports.

“The spotlight now shifts to the theme of sports and our guest of honour and speaker for this remarkable occasion is veteran sports journalist Tijan Masanneh Ceesay,” a statement from Gam-Ind stated.

This year’s topic will provide followers the chance to journey in to Gambian sports, how it evolved from the historic dawn of 24th April 1970 to 24th April, 2026.

- Advertisement -

“Tijan Masanneh Ceesay is a seasoned sports commentator, q respected sports historian and an accomplished diplomat,* whose voice and insight have shaped the narrative of Gambian sports across generations,” Gam-Ind said.

The event takes place online on Friday, 24th April, 2026, at 15:00 GMT or 20:30 IST on Google Meet and will explore the rise of Gambian sports from local roots to global recognition.