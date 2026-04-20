Remit Choice honours diaspora winners

- Advertisement -

By Aminata AP Ceesay

Remit Choice Money Transfer Saturday staged a high-profile award ceremony at Casa Afriqa, Senegambia, presenting prizes to winners of its Umrah package and iPhone 17 Pro Max campaign and underscoring the growing economic power of diaspora remittances.

Ebrima Sanneh, based in Croatia, won the Umrah package, which was received on his behalf by Dembo Sanneh while Tijan Malick Mboob, residing in the United Kingdom, won the iPhone 17 Pro Max, received by Kebba Mboob.

- Advertisement -

Remit Choice is a UK-based global payment provider founded in 2019 and headquartered in Sheffield. The company is fully licensed and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and HM Revenue and Customs, guaranteeing secure and compliant financial services. It operates in more than 70 countries worldwide.

Country Manager Ali Hydara thanked customers, partners, and stakeholders for their sustained patronage and support.

“This event reflects Remit Choice’s continued commitment to delivering fast, secure, and reliable money transfer services that connect loved ones across the world to The Gambia,” Hydara said.

- Advertisement -

Hydara announced a major Tobaski campaign launching on Monday, 20 April, aimed at giving customers more rewards and opportunities during the festive season.

Guest speaker Baboucarr Saho, Deputy CEO of The Gambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry, framed the ceremony as evidence of remittances’ outsized role in the national economy. He disclosed that inflows are approaching $900 million, representing about 12 percent of GDP in 2024.

“Many see this as a simple transaction. It is more than that,” Saho said. “These remittances pay medical bills and school fees. They provide shelter. They make lives better. This is not just a financial service. It is a tool that directly impacts lives and livelihoods.”

Saho closed by endorsing the company’s ethos: “At the heart of what we do is you. I believe the service goes beyond financial transactions.”

Speaking for the winners’ families, Dembo Sanneh and Kebba Mboob expressed gratitude to Remit Choice for creating opportunities that link the diaspora to home and for recognizing customer loyalty with tangible rewards. Remit Choice used the ceremony to send a clear message: remittances are not marginal cash flows. At nearly $900 million a year, they are a pillar of The Gambia’s economy. With new campaigns and high-value prizes, the company is positioning itself as more than a money transfer service. It is competing to be the trusted bridge between Gambians abroad and the families who depend