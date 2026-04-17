GAMBIA NATIONAL ANTI-DOPING JOINS WADA IN MARKING ‘PLAY TRUE DAY’ TODAY

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The Gambia National Anti –Doping and Sports Medicine is joining the rest of the globe today April 17, in marking Play True Day, a day is set aside by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA’) for everyone to take part in the digital campaign aimed at raising awareness about the importance of clean sport.

According to the chairman of the Gambia anti-doping and sports medicine committee, Dr Omar Jagne, the theme, “Play True. It Starts with You”, highlights the individual responsibility of athletes, coaches and all anti-doping stakeholders to protecting the integrity of sport, because clean sport does not happen by chance, it happens through everyday choices.

Since its launch in 2014, Play True Day has evolved from a small initiative into a global movement that reaches millions each year.

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Amplifying WADA’s message, the Gambian body invites athletes, sports federations, governments, event organisers and all anti-doping stakeholders to pledge their support for “Play True. It Starts with You” by making or sharing a post today to celebrate Play True Day.

How to take part:

Share a post on 17 April to celebrate Play True Day Use #PlayTrueDay and tag @wada_ama.