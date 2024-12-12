Darboe says no quitting politics until Gambians get back their dignity

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

UDP leader Ousainu Darboe said he will not retire from politics until Gambians get dignified lives.

Addressing a night rally in Janjangbureh on Tuesday, Mr Darboe described The Gambia under President Barrow as “troubled”.

Mr Darboe’s statement is likely a riposte to calls by Lands Minister Hamat Bah who told a meeting at Ebo Town midweek that although Mr Darboe “has done a lot for this country; gone to jail and lost his profession just to rescue this country, it is time now for him to retire”.

But the UDP leader disagreed: “In 1996, a bag of rice in this country was less than D500. I predicted that if Gambians failed to change the government, we will buy a bag of rice for more than D500. Today, a bag of rice has reached D3,000. And I went on to call on the state to ensure basic fundamental right to education. Still now those rights have not been given. I will not resign until and unless Gambians enjoy these rights.

“I am telling President Adama Barrow and his government that before creating three universities in the country, maintain and upgrade the one we have, rather than creating for example, a University of Science, Engineering and Technology. Provide a good faculty of engineering, a standard school of administration and quality education within the University of The Gambia, so, that the expenditure can be reduced.”

He said the state should not be burdened with incurring the expenses for costly new vice chancellors and administrations.

Darboe told the youths to girdle their waists and vote in a new government that will wipe off their tears in the 2026 presidential election.

“You need a government that will provide you standard education. We want our university graduates to be on par with graduates from Oxford University graduates. But that cannot be achieved when the right to education is not given…”