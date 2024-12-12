Thiam testifies in case against Aisha Fatty

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

After months of procrastination, Abdoulaye Thiam, the jilted fiancé of socialite Aisha Fatty took to the stand yesterday to give evidence in the multimillion dalasi suit he filed against her former love interest.

The Gambian-Senegalese businessman informed the Banjul high court presided over by Justice Ebrima Jaiteh that he first met Miss Fatty around January 2021 and they began an affair which petered out leading to the current acrimonious litigation.

- Advertisement -

Thiam admitted that he lodged a complaint against Fatty in Dakar but that is a criminal case in which he accused her of obtaining money, gold, vehicles from him through false representation.

Thiam told the court that the two high-end Mercedes Benz vehicles and the one hundred and twenty-two million CFA expended on gold given to Fatty were for business purposes.

He said he bought the two vehicles through his company in the USA and were shipped to her in The Gambia.

- Advertisement -

He further said that he bought gold from two companies in Dakar and monies were also given to Fatty to buy gold in Dubai.

Defence counsel Lamin Camara contested the authenticity of the documents presented and that Abdoulaye Thiam’s name was not on the receipts but Thiam maintained the signatures on the receipts were his.

The hearing in the matter continues today.

Aisha Fatty who has since married another man is under judicial control in Senegal and could not be present in court.

Thiam is represented by Lamin Ceesay and Kebba Sanyang.