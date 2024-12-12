Supreme Court set Yankuba Touray case for judgment

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

The Supreme Court of The Gambia presided over by Chief Justice Hassan Jallow, Justices Cherno Jallow, Awa Bah, Edrissa Mbai and Omar Njie yesterday adjourned the criminal case involving former minister Yankuba Touray and the state to the next session of the court.

The court’s decision came after both the counsel for Touray, lawyer A Sissoho and the director for public prosecution adopted their briefs of arguments.

It could be recalled that Touray, a former minister in the Yahya Jammeh government, was convicted of a single count of murder by Justice Ebrima Jaiteh of the High Court in Banjul on 14 July, 2021.

Touray was found guilty of killing former finance minister Ousman Koro Ceesay in June 1995.

The prosecution led by DPP AM Yusuf called nine witnesses and tendered several exhibits to prove its case against Touray including soldier Alagie Kanyi.

After the high court verdict that imposed a death sentence by hanging, Touray went to the Gambia Court of Appeal and failing to get a reprieve, he proceeded to the Supreme Court seeking an overturn of the death sentence.