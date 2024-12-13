JUST WHO IS NICOLAS JACKSON? The Gambian who plays for Senegal and Chelsea

- Advertisement -

Nicolas Jackson is a professional football player who plays as a striker for both Chelsea in the Premier League and the Senegal national team. His journey began in The Gambia where he was born, but his football career took off in Senegal with Casa Sports. In 2019, he caught the eye of Villarreal, with the Spanish side signing him in September of the same year and nurturing his talent.

Initially, Jackson played for Villarreal’s B team and had a loan spell at Mirandes from October 2020 to May 2021 in the Segunda Division, an experience for him to develop his skills.

Upon returning to the Yellow Submarine, Jackson broke into the first team and featured intermittently in LaLiga.

- Advertisement -

His speed and dribbling ability were unmistakable and decent-to-good performances saw him receive his first call-up to the Senegalese national team in 2022, featuring for the first time in the Lions of Teranga’s World Cup defeat against the Netherlands in November 2022.

A strong end to the 2022-23 season meant Chelsea gambled on his talent and potential, with the West London club securing his signature in the summer of 2023.

This move to the Premier League marked a significant step in his career, offering him a new challenge in arguably the most competitive of Europe’s big-five leagues.

- Advertisement -

Nicolas Jackson Age

Nicolas Jackson was born on June 20, 2001. The forward is 23 years old as of November 2024.

Which Country does Nicolas Jackson come from?

Although Nicolas Jackson plays international football for Senegal, he was born in The Gambia. His father is Gambian, and his mother is Senegalese. In 2017, following political unrest in The Gambia, his family moved to Ziguinchor, Senegal.

Can Nicolas Jackson speak English?

Yes, Nicolas Jackson can speak English.

Given that the forward was born in The Gambia, a former British Colony with English as the official language, spending his formative years in the West African country explains his decent-to-good grasp of the language. He has spoken the language in several interviews since joining Chelsea in 2023.

What position does Nicolas Jackson play?

While Nicolas Jackson predominantly plays as a centre-forward, he is also adept as a right or left winger. He is known for his pace, dribbling skills, combination play and improving ability to score goals, making him a dangerous attacking threat for club and country.

Nicolas Jackson joined Chelsea from Villarreal for £32 million (€38m/$42m) on June 30, 2023, signing an eight-year contract with the West London club. This was extended by two years in September 2024, tying him to the five-time Premier League champions until 2033.

Nicolas Jackson Chelsea Salary

Nicolas Jackson signed an initial eight-year contract with Chelsea in 2023, agreeing to earn £65,000 per week, according to Capology. The forward got a pay rise after his two-year extension in September 2024, taking him to £100,000 weekly and £5.2million per annum.

Nicolas Jackson Market Value

According to Nicolas Jackson’s market value is €40 million, as of November 2024. He ranks second among players from Senegal and seventh in the Chelsea squad.

According to Transfermarkt, Nicolas Jackson has played 149 club games since moving to Europe, scoring 45 times.

Seventeen of those appearances came at Mirandes, 27 were with the Villarreal B side and he turned out for the Yellow Submarine’s first team 48 times. As of November 2024, Jackson has played 57 times for Chelsea.

The striker has played 18 times for Senegal, opening his account for the Lions of Teranga in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Malawi in October 2024.

Nicolas Jackson has netted 45 club goals since moving to Europe.

According to Transfermarkt, the striker has scored 24 times for Chelsea, all from open play, 13 goals for Villarreal, seven for the club’s B team and one for Mirandes.

The Senegal international netted 14 Premier League goals in his debut campaign in West London and has notched seven as of November 2024, recently finding the back of the net in the Blues’ 2-1 win over Leicester City on November 23, 2024.

Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer are two of Chelsea’s brightest young stars, and their growing partnership is a source of excitement for the club’s fans.

Since the start of the 2023-24 Premier League season, both players have combined for 11 goals, making them the best attacking duo, as of November 2024.

The Englishman assisted four of Jackson’s goals in the 23-24 season, while the Senegalese returned the favour thrice.

As of November 2024, the striker has set up three of the England international’s league goals in the 2024-25 season, with Palmer directly involved in one.

Nicolas Jackson and Mikel John Obi had a spat after the Super Eagles legend and former Chelsea midfielder criticised the forward’s finishing ability in August 2024 after the West London club’s Premier League-opening loss to Manchester City.

The forward did not take too kindly to the pundit’s comments, launching a tirade at the 2012 Champions League winner. Mikel has since reiterated his point about Jackson’s erratic finishing while acknowledging the young striker’s other attributes

Although there is little information about Nicolas Jackson’s father apart from his Gambian nationality, the forward regularly posts photos of his Senegalese mother and brother, Christian.

Nicolas Jackson Girlfriend

While Nicolas Jackson keeps his personal life quite private, it has been reported that he is currently dating Astrid Wett, a British internet personality and OnlyFans model. However, neither Jackson nor Wett have publicly confirmed their relationship.

Nicolas Jackson Net Worth

According to sources, Nicolas Jackson’s net worth is estimated to be between $1 and 2 million.

While an exact figure could not be obtained, the forward’s standing as Chelsea’s leading striker, the possibility of future endorsements and a long-term contract at Stamford Bridge mean Jackson’s net worth could grow significantly in the coming years.

Nicolas Jackson is active on social media, with the Senegal and Chelsea striker a frequent user of Instagram.

As of November 2024, the forward has 1.6 million followers on the photo and video-sharing service. He can be followed @jackson.nj1.

Source:.pulsesports.ng