ARSENAL HAVE NEW SUSPENSION RISK VS REAL MADRID AS YELLOW CARD RULE EXPLAINED

Arsenal have one foot in the semi-finals of the Champions League after their dismantling of Real Madrid on Tuesday evening. Mikel Arteta’s side crucially take an advantage to the Santiago Bernabeu next Wednesday after recording a stunning 3-0 victory. Mikel Arteta’s side have a new suspension risk heading into next Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final second leg showdown against Real Madrid

Declan Rice put Arsenal on their way with two incredible free-kicks that left Thibaut Courtois with no chance, before Mikel Merino added a third with 15 minutes remaining after finding the bottom corner from the edge of the box. Heading into the game in north London, Arsenal fans were hopeful of recording a positive result to take with them to the Spanish capital and also that Rice, Jurrien Timber and Gabriel Martinelli would come through the match without a yellow card.

The Arsenal trio were all on two yellow cards going into the first leg of their quarter-final tie, meaning a caution in Tuesday’s match would see them obtain a one-match suspension for three bookings in the competition and subsequently sit out the pivotal second leg at the home of the current Champions League holders. All three players managed to go without a yellow card in the 3-0 win at the Emirates as Thomas Partey was the only Arsenal player to receive a booking.

Partey has now joined his three Arsenal teammates on two yellow cards in the competition so far and he himself is now a suspension risk. A caution for Rice, Timber, Martinelli or Partey in Madrid next Wednesday and they would miss the first leg of a Champions League semi-final tie if the Gunners do indeed go on to make the final four.

If they do not receive yellow cards then the slate is effectively wiped clean for the semi-finals as their bookings would not be carried forward. As yellow cards expire on completion of the quarter-finals, a player cannot be suspended for the final even if they are cautioned in both legs of a victorious semi-final tie. The only way they could be banned for the Champions League final is if they were to receive a red card in the semi-final second leg or if they were dismissed for violent conduct in the first leg.