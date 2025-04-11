Muhammad (sa): The Great Exemplar

- Advertisement -

‘Events Surrounding the Battle of Khaibar’

After reciting Tashahhud, Ta’awwuz and Surah al-Fatihah, His Holiness Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(aba) said he would continue to speak on events from the life of the Holy Prophet(sa), particularly those that took place during the Battle of Khaibar.

The Return of the Muslim Migrants of Abysinnia

After the joyous victory at Khaibar, another joyous occasion took place, which was the return of the Muslims from Abysinnia who had migrated there due to persecution. These Muslims included the Holy Prophet’s (sa) cousin, Ja’fir.

Following the treaty of Hudaibiyah, the Holy Prophet(sa) sent Hazrat ‘Amr bin Umayyah(ra) with a letter to King Negus, which stated that all the migrants that were still in Abyssinia should be returned to him. Upon returning, when these migrants heard that the Holy Prophet(sa) was at Khaibar, they could not wait to see him and hurried toward Khaibar. The Holy Prophet(sa) greeted his cousin, Ja’fir, and the other Muslims with great love.

Some companions, such as Hazrat Abu Musa al-Ash’ari(ra) and Hazrat Abu Hurairah(ra) also made their way back to Madinah. These companions had been displaced to other areas such as Ethiopia due to weather conditions during their travels.

It had been 15 years since these companions had been separated from the Holy Prophet(sa) and the rest of the Muslims. His Holiness(aba) narrated the account of a woman, Hazrat Asma(ra), who spoke to Hazrat Hafsa(ra), one of the blessed and pure wives of the Holy Prophet(sa). Hazrat Hafsa(ra) had remarked that the Muslims who remained with the Holy Prophet(sa) this whole time were closer to the ones who had migrated to Abyssinia and other places. Hazrat Asma, becoming upset, responded that the Muslims who migrated to other areas did so purely for the love of Allah the Almighty and His messenger (sa), and they thought about him all the time, escaping danger upon his instruction. Hazrat Asma(ra) recounted this exchange to the Holy Prophet(sa), who told her that she and the other migrants were superior in that they had participated in two migrations, while the migrants from Makkah who came with him had only participated in one. This made her feel much better, and many other companions would come to the Holy Prophet(sa) to hear these loving and reassuring words.

The Martyrdom of a New Muslim from Ethiopia

His Holiness also narrated the martyrdom of an Ethiopian slave who was martyred in the events surrounding Khaibar. According to narrations, he was a shepherd tending to his animals, and he was brought to the Holy Prophet(sa). The Holy Prophet(sa) invited him to Islam, upon which he was told about the bounties of Allah and paradise. He gladly accepted Islam. This shepherd also had many sheep belonging to the Jews of Khaibar, however, the Holy Prophet(sa) did not take advantage of the situation, despite the Muslims dire state and need, and instructed him to return those sheep to their rightful owners. This same Ethiopian was martyred during the Battle of Khaibar, even though he had not performed a single prostration in prayer. The Holy Prophet(sa) instructed for his body to be brought into his tent, and prayed for him, stating that Allah had granted him paradise.

Hazrat Abdullah bin ‘Amr(ra) and Hazrat Ali(ra), in two separate narrations, related that during this time, the Holy Prophet(sa) prohibited the consumption of domestic donkeys.

Peace with the People of Fadak

The Holy Prophet(sa) also reached out to the people of Fadak, a place of abundant orchards close to Khaibar, to reconcile and become allies. Hazrat Moihisah(ra) went to Fadak with the Holy Prophet’s (sa) message, however, the people of Fadak were doubtful that the Muslims could overcome the 10,000 warriors in Khaibar. Nonetheless, they agreed to send a convoy with Hazrat Moihisah(ra) to Khaibar to assess the situation. Upon arriving at the battlefield, this convoy learned that the Muslims had already conquered a fort in Khaibar. According to one narration, the people of Fadak agreed to leave the area and surrender everything to the Muslims, whilst according to another narration, they split their assets in half with the Muslims and continued to reside there.

Spoils of Khaibar

His Holiness(aba) explained that the Holy Prophet(sa) divided the main portion of the spoils of war into 36 portions, each portion comprising 100 shares. 18 of those portions, or 1800 shares, were reserved for the Muslims, and the Holy Prophet(sa) share was equal to any other Muslim. The other half was put in reserve for the future. All these spoils were sourced from the various forts that were conquered. Most of the spoils were distributed to those Muslims who participated in the events of the Treaty of Hudaibiyah, while some exceptions were made for a few companions, including those who had returned from Abyssinia. The Holy Prophet(sa) would instruct companions to gather all the spoils and appoint some to divide and distribute them equally. The female companions who were present at Khaibar also received a share, but only from those spoils that were attained without having to fight.

Some women from the Banu Ghaffar, prior to the Battle of Khaibar, requested to go alongside the Muslims. One woman from the Banu Ghaffar was given a necklace which she never parted with. She kept it around her neck at all times, and treasured it dearly because the Holy Prophet(sa) had given it to her. She even instructed that the necklace be buried with her because she could not part with this gift of the Holy Prophet(sa).

Upon collecting the spoils of war in Khaibar, some manuscripts of the Torah were also found. The Jewish people requested to have those returned, and the Holy Prophet(sa) had carefully preserved them. Thus, he instructed that the manuscripts be safely stored and returned to the Jewish people upon their request. His Holiness(aba) mentioned that this is opposed to what we see today, where enmity toward Islam results in the burning of the Qur’an. This was the moral and religious integrity of the Holy Prophet(sa).

The Expedition of Wadi al-Qura

After camping at Khaibar for a few days, the Holy Prophet(sa) began his journey back to Madinah. On their way, the Muslims arrived in this valley abundantly inhabited by Jewish people. The Muslims invited the people of this valley to peace and Islam, and the Jewish people declined the offer. The battle began with individual duels, and each time, a Muslim would overcome his Jewish opponent. By the end of the day, a total of 11 Jews had been killed. On the next day, before the sun had risen, the Jews surrendered. There, the Muslims also obtained spoils which were distributed there. Similar to Khaibar, the land and crops were given back to the Jewish people to tend to and benefit from.

Further details of these events would be mentioned in the future.

Funeral Prayers

His Holiness(aba) mentioned a few deceased members of the Community whose funeral prayers in absentia would be offered following the Friday prayers.

Maulana Muhammad Karimuddin Shahid Sahib

The first is of Maulana Muhammad Karimuddin Shahid Sahib. He was Sadr (president) of Sadr Anjuman Ahmadiyya, Qadian. He passed away at the age of 87 during Ramadan. In his early life, his father pledged allegiance. Living in a village, there were no proper arrangements for education. Thus, he was sent to Qadian for further education, and then he pursued higher education later. He was also the first missionary from India to graduate Jamia Ahmadiyya with a Shahid Degree. He served in a plethora of capacities in the Community. In 2021, he was appointed as Sadr of Sadr Anjuman, and continued to serve in this capacity until his demise. He was a simple and content person, living in whatever allowance he was granted. He was an excellent writer and speaker. Despite his illness, he performed his duties diligently in an exemplary way. He served the Community for a period of 62 long years. During his last days, he mentioned to his family that he was born in Ramadan, and would pass away in Ramadan. He was very hard working, and practiced what he preached. He duly fulfilled his pledge of life-devotion. His Holiness(aba) prayed that Allah preserves his passion to serve his faith in his progeny.

Abdur Rashid Yahya Sahib

The second is Abdur Rashid Yahya Sahib, who was most recently serving as the Sadr of the Qaza Board in Canada. He passed away at the age of 74. He was a Musi. Abdur Rashid Yahya sahib’s father, Mian Sirajuddin, pledged allegiance at the hands of the Second Caliph(ra). He was very knowledgeable, he became a missionary and dedicated his life. He served in Pakistan, America, Canada, Guatemala, South Korea, and South Africa among other places. He also served as Vice Principal and a professor in Jamia Ahmadiyya Canada. Thereafter, he was posted to the Qaza Board in Canada. His son, Qasim Rashid, describes him as being very dedicated to his work, and very passionate about protecting Ahmadiyyat against all allegations. He was very patient and content through his illness, and always advised his family and children to remain attached to Khilafat. He instructed his son to passionately speak about Khilafat on social media as it is the solution to all the world’s problems. He duly fulfilled his duties as a life-devotee. His Holiness(aba) prayed for his forgiveness.

Mirza Imtiaz Ahmad Sahib

The third is Mirza Imtiaz Ahmad Sahib, Amir of the Hyderabad Sindh District. Ahmadiyyat began in his family through his grandfather, who pledged allegiance to the First Caliph(ra). After obtaining his BA, he opened a medical store. From a young age, until the end of his life, he was honoured to serve the Community. Many non-Ahmadis were impacted by his teachings, as he taught Islam to many non-Ahmadis. Due to his character, many regarded him as trustworthy, humble and sincere. He would treat patients without any compensation if they could not afford it. His Holiness(aba) prayed for his forgiveness.

Al Haj Muhammad bin Arabi Sahib

The fourth is Al Haj Muhammad bin Arabi Sahib from Algeria. He was living most recently in France. In 2015, he participated as a guest in the Jalsa Salana UK alongside his wife, and pledged allegiance before he left. Eight others who were with him pledged allegiance after him. He felt a deep love in the Community which truly impacted him. He was very brave in stating he was an Ahmadi, despite the persecution in Algeria. Even to the police, he was bold in stating he was an Ahmadi, and his home remained a place for Ahmadis to gather. He was pure of heart, and sincere, and ever-grateful for having the opportunity to accept the Promised Messiah(as). His Holiness(aba) prayed for his forgiveness.

Muhammad Ashraf Sahib

The fifth is Muhammad Ashraf Sahib, who passed away at the age of 70. He resided in Kotri, in the Hyderabad district. He was the father of Naveed Ashraf, a missionary serving in Kongo. He could not attend his father’s funeral due to serving in the field. Hazrat Noor Ilahi Sahib(ra), his grandfather, was the first Ahmadi in his family. The deceased was a pious, sincere member of the Community. He was hospitable, and was also imprisoned for a few days due to his faith. He recited the Qur’an well and read the books of the Community with great passion. He was devoted to Khilafat. Even in his final days, he diligently fulfilled his religious obligations and prayers. He was very brave and passionate about spreading the message of Islam. His Holiness(aba) prayed for his forgiveness.