GMA moves to strengthen maritime safety

By Fatou Bojang

In a decisive effort to enhance maritime safety and compliance in West and Central Africa, the Gambia Maritime Administration (GMA) hosted the 15th Intersessional Management Working Group (ISMWG 15) of the Abuja MoU on Port State Control at Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre.

The ISMWG acts as a technical advisory body to the Abuja MoU committee, consisting of five member states: The Gambia, Nigeria, Benin, Gabon, and Angola. This year’s meeting zeroed in on critical maritime issues, including capacity building, improvements to the Information System for the MoU, registration of Port State Control Officers, performance reviews of member states, and enhancing institutional and legal measures for external relations within the MoU.

Binta Jallow, Acting Director General of the GMA, welcomed delegates and reiterated The Gambia’s unwavering commitment to eliminating substandard ships and advancing safer maritime transport in the region.

“Capacity building and investment in our shipping industry are vital to unlocking the full potential of shipping for our people,” Jallow asserted, emphasising the necessity for expanded training for Port State Control Officers.

Captain Sunday Micheal Umoren, Secretary General of the Abuja MoU, reinforced the critical need for collaboration among member states to ensure robust enforcement of maritime safety regulations. “Every country must be actively engaged in conducting inspections,” he insisted, noting that only 13 to 14 of the 22 member states currently comply with this essential responsibility.

Ahissou Germain, the representative of the ISMWG President, echoed these sentiments, calling for member states to implement the recommendations of the MoU to eliminate substandard ships from the region.

He noted that the major challenge facing the Abuja MoU today is the identification and targeting of such vessels, which threatens maritime safety and environmental protection.

Ebrima Job, Director of Maritime Safety and Security, outlined the ISMWG’s functions, which include reviewing policies, engaging with international organisations, and strengthening regional cooperation.

He highlighted the need for continuous professional development of Port State Control Officers and investment in inspection infrastructure to ensure compliance with international maritime standards.

As the meeting unfolds, participants are expected to engage in strategic discussions aimed at fostering collaboration and sharing best practices to enhance the effectiveness of port state control measures across the region.

The commitment of The Gambia to the Abuja MoU and its dedication to maritime safety reflects a broader regional effort to combat substandard shipping practices, protect marine ecosystems, and improve the working conditions for seafarers.