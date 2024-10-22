Gaye Njorro holds outdoor training for students

- Advertisement -

Gaye Njorro Skills Academy recently conducted a transformative 5-day outdoor learning program for its students at Pontus Beach, Brufut. This unique experience took students beyond the classroom walls, offering them hands-on learning in a serene, inspiring environment. The program aimed to instill creativity, critical thinking, and resilience, equipping students with skills needed for their future careers.

Students engaged in various activities daily focusing on creativity, beginning with mathematical games and a painting session encouraging students to explore art and career development. The trainers also emphasised tradition, with lessons in natural traditional braids, personal hygiene, and language improvement, preparing students for professional and personal growth.

The students learned tailoring through hand-sewing, complemented by public speaking and poetry sessions to boost their confidence and communication skills. They were also taken through catering, food hygiene, and menu preparation. The students also explored culinary arts.

- Advertisement -

At the end of the training a group cooking competition was organised, where teams showcased their skills under time pressure, emphasising creativity, teamwork, and leadership. Team “fotee” emerged as the winners in the cooking competition. The event concluded with reflective interviews, allowing students to share insights about their personal and professional growth throughout the week.

The outdoor learning program goes beyond skill-building, fostering confidence, ambition, and a sense of community. It serves as a holistic learning approach to ensure students are not only prepared for careers in fields like catering and tailoring but are also equipped with the life skills needed to succeed in any environment.

“Through experiences like these, we are shaping futures and providing skills training that prepares students for success beyond the classroom and textbooks. Pick your admission form at our office or apply online to join a transformative mission dedicated to empowering youth and women,” the school said.