Secrecy kills accountability

The 1997 Constitution of The Gambia gives the National Assembly the mandate to hold the other arms of government accountable to the Gambian people. That is why the National Assembly has various committees all set up to scrutinise the actions or inactions of certain institutions in the country.

One such committee is the Finance and Public Accounts Committee (FPAC) which is currently conducting sittings to investigate issues surrounding the Russian Oil saga. This is said to be worth millions of dollars and allegations of corruption and mismanagement were raised by some people in the country.

However, many journalists have decried the fact that they have not been allowed to attend these sittings. It has been reported that whenever these sittings take place, journalists are told to leave the chambers. This has been pointed out by good governance campaigners as an issue which is inimical to transparency.

Reports on news outlets reveal that some institution such as the Central Bank of The Gambia, Access Bank and some others specifically request the National Assembly to hold the sittings in camera as very sensitive issues would be discussed.

What is unfathomable is that whenever such requests are made the National Assembly obliges and sends journalists away. The National Assembly should know that they have been elected by the people of The Gambia to protect their interest and therefore have to exercise accountability on their behalf.

Allowing institutions to opt for sittings in camera will set a precedent which can undermine accountability at a time when there should be concerted efforts to stamp out corruption. This is therefore a call to the National Assembly to do its duty by holding these hearings public so that the ordinary people will be informed of what obtains there.

Sunshine is the best detergent!