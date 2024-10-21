BIOMETRIC TIME ATTENDANCE DEVICE TO BE LINKED TO PAYROLL

- Advertisement -

To catch dodgers, late comers and ghost workers

By Lamin B Darboe, Information officer, MoPs

The Ministry of Public Service (MoPS) is working on digitalisation strategies, among which is to install and link biometric time attendance devices to civil servants payroll number. This measure will, among other things, prevent the issue of ghost workers and expose those who constantly dodge from work, officials believed

“Currently, Smart Business Group” Ltd, a Gambian-owned, home-based multipurpose company assisted by the IT officers from the Ministries of Public Service, and Communication and Digital Economy (MoCDE) are going round to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) installing Biometric Time Attendance Devices.

As at last Friday October 18, the team installed 46 Biometric Time Attendance Devices at 46 out of 100 Government sectors and the installation continues.

“This system when fully completed, will automatically stop salaries of civil servants who don’t clock for more than one month, unless some plausible explanation is provided to restore their salaries,” a statement from MoPS said.

It continued: “Civil Servants are therefore advised that when they intend to stay away from work due to ill-health, maternity, further studies or even resignation, they should abide by the rules and regulations in accordance with the General Orders and Public Service Commission (PSC) regulations”.

It said punctuality at work necessitated the Ministry of Public Service to come up with the initiative that all government institutions need to install biometric time attendance devices system within their sectors.”

“The biometric time attendance devices is popular because of its accurate source of information, and its advantages of accuracy do not stop here. With this system in place, arriving late at workplace and closed work before official time will be the thing of the past. Through this system, the staff total time will be calculated automatically based on the time he/she Clock-In and Clock-Out. MoPS is therefore calling on all heads of MDAs whose institution already got Biometric time attendance to ask their staff to submit their payroll number to their institution’s Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS) offices in order to link their payroll number to the device and in the absent of the payroll number, the system will not officially record your Clock-In and Clock-Out as expected,” the ministry said.