Gov’t warns more demolitions will follow

By Aminata Kuyateh

Momodou Taal, the deputy permanent secretary at the Ministry of Lands revealed that more demolitions of unauthorised houses located on other government layouts in Old Yundum, Coastal Road, Tanji and Sotokoi will follow.

‎DPS Taal made this revelation during a press conference organised on Friday at SDKJICC on the recent demolitions at Sukuta- Salagi.

‎DPS Taal revealed that this action comes after numerous complaints were lodged to the Ministry of Lands by allottees about the illegal developments of their allocated plots and public space reserves by other individuals. ”This coupled with the several interventions made by the Ministry of Lands and it’s line departments to curb the encroachments, means that the ministry has now resorted to the undesirable option to demolish all encroachments and illegal developments within the layouts,” he warned.