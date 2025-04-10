GOV’T TO INVESTIGATE LEAKING OF PAYMENT REQUEST

- Advertisement -

Government will investigate the circumstances that led to the leaking of a letter requesting payment for security and other officials accompanying the mother of President Barrow to Senegal for medical checkup.

The document was leaked on social media prompting criticism from the main opposition United Democratic Party who condemned it as misuse of public money arguing that the president’s mother is not among his family members eligible to be funded by the state

Responding to this development on West Coast Radio’s Coffee Time yesterday, Chief Of Staff Mod K Ceesay said the matter would be investigated as the leaking of the document is a condemnable act . ”The letter is a restricted one and should not have gone the way it went. My office would investigate this,” he said.

Asked to clarify the request, Mr Ceesay revealed that the expenditure is legitimate as it is for per diems for security, drivers and other assistants accompanying the old woman.

”No money is going to be paid for her medical bills as that is taken care of by the president himself. And of the D3.6million quoted, only about D1.4 million was used in this particular trip. So the issue of illegal expenses does not arise here at all,” he said. On UDP’s accusation that the expenditure is insensitive, Mr Ceesay said the opposition is using the issue to deflect attention from the ongoing daily revelations from the Local Government Commission of Enquiry and they cannot fool the population.” It is very unfortunate that a private health matter of a 90- year old is being put in public space like this,” he said.