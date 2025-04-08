Language of unity

- Advertisement -

As the 2026 elections draw closer, it is necessary to remind folks of the importance of unity. One must always do and say only such things as can cement the unity of the people of The Gambia. As it is sometimes said, party politics is seasonal but The Gambia abides.

For the above reason, it is important, nay, necessary, for all people living in the country to cultivate tolerance and acceptance. We may not all agree on everything, in fact, it is impossible, but we should always remember what binds us and that is the country we all call home.

Supporters of different political parties should therefore keep this in mind that they may be on opposite sides but they are not enemies. They have a different view of how to develop the country and move it in the right direction but that is not enmity.

The truth of the matter is that it is only those who are really interested in the wellbeing of the country who will get up and be in the streets talking about this or that in the governance of the country. If anyone sees it as a necessity to be talking or doing things in the country, it is because they have some love for the nation.

Thus, your opponent may be wrong in his views, as you could be, but always remember that it is love of country that propelled him to be on the campaign trail. Disagree with them therefore if you have to, but always treat them with respect and honour so that you will receive similar treatment.

If everyone in the country has this at the back of their minds and goes about selling their ideas peacefully, then it is more likely that we will have a peaceful and violence free elections which will be a catalyst for progress. It is hoped therefore that all those who will engage in political discussions will conduct themselves peacefully and with respect.

Everyone has a role to play in maintaining the peace which the country is known for. Peace is what will bring progress in the country. Let us nurture peace and love for one other.