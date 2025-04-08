Mayors respond to Barrow’s call for collaboration with councils

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The mayors of Kanifing Municipality and Banjul City Council have both replied with caution to comments by President Adama Barrow calling for collaboration between local councils and the government to tackle the challenges plaguing Gambian markets.

Relations between the opposition-led councils and the executive has been strained, with the president often being accused of attempting to exert influence over the municipalities, especially in Banjul and KM.

During a recent visit to Sandika Market fire victims, President Barrow reiterated the necessity for councils to collaborate with the government on pressing national issues, including the modernisation and relocation of markets following recent fire incidents.

In reaction, Mayor Talib Bensouda of KM responded positively, expressing his willingness to collaborate, but with serious reservations.

He underscored the obstacles they have faced, stating: “While I welcome the president’s call for partnership based on national interest, I must question his government’s commitment. Our applications for title deeds and leases for 44 critical properties within the municipality, including seven plots earmarked for market development, have languished at the ministry of lands since 2020 without even a response.”

Bensouda argued that if the title deeds of the seven plots were granted in a timely manner, it would have enabled the construction of modern markets, reinforcing the urgent need for action. “We have made several follow-ups, yet we are met with silence. I urge the president to instruct the Department of Lands to act swiftly and grant us the titles for our municipal lands, including the designated market spaces,” Bensouda said.

“We need a robust collaboration between central and local government authorities to effectively address poverty, crime, and social challenges so that we can drive the development of our nation. As the leader of this country, I urge President Barrow to initiate a genuine unity amongst all Gambians, starting with partnerships with opposition councils,” Bensouda said.

On her part Banjul Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe expressed skepticism over the president’s sincerity.

“While the idea of collaboration sounds good in theory, I firmly believe that President Barrow lacks genuine intent to work with us,” she stated.

She pointed to what she called a pattern of marginalisation and intimidation directed against her council: “This administration has consistently sidelined me, and I stand here as the first mayor in Gambia’s history to be summoned by the police over an audit report. Audit queries exist in all municipalities, yet I alone have been targeted, with 27 of my staff unjustly sent home since October.”

She recounted how her CEO and Finance Director were transferred without her consultation, highlighting the dismissive behaviour of the government.

“President Barrow has made threats against my office, taken McCarthy Square from us and confiscated parts of Crab Island from the BCC. My confidence in this government has completely eroded. Banjul seems to be intentionally targeted, and I will not tolerate this treatment. How can I trust a government that treats me like an adversary while claiming to seek collaboration?”

“I have every right to lose faith in this administration, especially given the unprecedented challenges I face that have not affected any other council,” Mayor Lowe lamented.