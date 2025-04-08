MECCNAR’s controversial appointments undermine Gambia’s forest conservation efforts

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

The Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, and Natural Resources (MECCNAR) is entrusted with safeguarding The Gambia’s forests and natural heritage, yet its recent decisions have raised serious concerns about its commitment to sustainable governance. The abrupt dismissal of experienced Regional Forest Officers and their replacement with military personnel—individuals lacking forestry expertise—directly contradicts the principles outlined in the National Forest Policy 2023–2032. This move not only undermines years of progress in professional forest management but also signals a dangerous shift toward politicised control over science-based conservation.

The National Forest Policy was carefully crafted to ensure that The Gambia’s forests are managed through technical expertise, community involvement, and institutional capacity building. Its core premise is that forest governance should be led by qualified professionals capable of addressing complex ecological challenges, from illegal logging to climate resilience. By sidelining trained foresters in favour of military appointees, MECCNAR is effectively dismantling the very framework it is supposed to enforce. This disregard for expertise risks reversing critical gains in sustainable land management and weakening the enforcement of environmental laws.

- Advertisement -

Beyond policy contradictions, these appointments violate established legal and administrative standards. The Public Service Commission mandates that government positions be filled based on merit, qualifications, and experience—principles that appear to have been ignored in this case. The Forest Act further emphasises that forest governance requires specialised knowledge to regulate land use, combat deforestation, and engage local communities. Placing unqualified individuals in leadership roles jeopardises these objectives, potentially leading to increased environmental degradation and a breakdown in community trust.

The implications extend beyond bureaucratic missteps. Forest conservation in The Gambia relies heavily on collaboration with local communities, who depend on these ecosystems for livelihoods and cultural practices. When leadership positions are handed to those without relevant experience, it sends a message that community participation is no longer a priority. This top-down approach risks alienating rural populations, whose cooperation is essential for successful reforestation and anti-poaching efforts. International partners and donors, who have invested in The Gambia’s conservation programmes, may also question the ministry’s commitment to transparency and best practices, potentially jeopardising future funding and support.

The broader concern is the precedent this sets for environmental governance. If the ministry responsible for upholding forest policies can so easily disregard them, what does this mean for other critical sectors? The Gambia’s natural resources are already under pressure from climate change, agricultural expansion, and unsustainable exploitation. Without competent leadership, the country risks irreversible ecological damage, threatening food security, biodiversity, and climate resilience.

- Advertisement -

To restore credibility, MECCNAR must urgently revisit these appointments and recommit to the National Forest Policy’s principles. This means prioritising qualified professionals, reinstating experienced forest officers where necessary, and ensuring that future decisions align with legal and policy frameworks. The ministry must also reaffirm its commitment to community-based conservation, recognising that sustainable forest management cannot succeed without local stewardship.

The Gambia’s forests are a vital national asset, but their survival depends on responsible governance. MECCNAR now faces a critical choice: Will it uphold its mandate as a guardian of the environment, or will short-term political interests continue to undermine The Gambia’s long-term ecological security? The time for course correction is running out—and the consequences of inaction will be felt for generations to come.

Ansumana Darboe