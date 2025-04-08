Barrow urged to refrain from ‘threatening’ civil servants

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The executive director of the Edward Francis Small Centre for Rights and Justice, Madi Jobarteh, has urged President Adama Barrow to withdraw his ‘threats’ against civil servants.

During a meeting with Muslim elders at State House on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Fitr, President Barrow lamented that there are civil servants who deliberately delay work just to undermine his government’s efforts, stressing the importance of professionalism in advancing the country’s development agenda.

Following the publication some civil servants have reached to The Standard alleging that the comments are part of intimidation tactics they face for trying to do the right thing.

Commenting on these concerns, Mr Jobarteh said “The civil service should not be politicised in anyway. I urge the president to leave matters of the civil service with the ministry for the public service and the head of civil service. He should rise above involving in civil service issues,” he said.

He added: “The problem is that the moment you refuse to support the NPP agenda or anything that has to do with NPP politics they perceive you as an opposition and start reporting you to the president. Many civil servants are facing that challenge and because of that there is mediocrity everywhere”.

Mr Jobarteh said the civil service is an impartial and professional national institution which should not be under any threat, control or restriction by any person or authority.

“They should be guided by only the law and professional ethics and standards. The president can make certain direct appointments in the public and civil services, but that’s where he must stop. Claims that some civil servants are in opposition, or undermining or sabotaging his government are threats and interference which go to undermine the integrity, dignity and professionalism of the civil service.”

He said the president should refrain from making these kinds of remarks because they potentially have the effect of bringing division and infighting among civil servants as they jockey for recognition or support for and from the president.

“Secondly, such remarks may make certain civil servants act beyond or below the law just to create the impression that they are not sabotaging the president. Such actions tantamount to breaking the law and corruption. Therefore, the damage to the civil service that such remarks by the president could make is huge, which ultimately will only weaken governance and development.

“The civil service is indeed the engine of governance and development given their role as service providers, law enforcement, regulation, monitoring and accountability and the management of the affairs and operations of the government. Everyone links with the civil service.”

Madi argued that the public engage with the civil service – from registering, to applying for a meter or a passport or to get healthcare or ensure protection for anything. ”Therefore the civil service is the most crucial national institution whose impartiality, independence and professionalism must not be undermined by anyone, especially the president,” he said.