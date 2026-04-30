The sanctity of the ballot must be protected

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Voter registration is not a ceremonial exercise. It is the very foundation upon which democracy stands. When a nation opens its voter roll, it is effectively determining who holds the authority to shape its future, elect its leaders, influence national policies, and define the destiny of generations yet unborn. That sacred responsibility demands transparency, honesty, and uncompromising national interest.

A credible voter registration process must be built on integrity. Citizens deserve absolute confidence that only eligible Gambians are being registered to vote and that the system is free from manipulation, political interference, and administrative negligence. Any perception of secrecy, irregularity, or deliberate blindness weakens public trust and fuels dangerous political tension.

Democracy cannot flourish where suspicion overshadows legitimacy.

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The growing concern over non eligible individuals and foreigners allegedly finding their way into voter registration systems should alarm every patriotic citizen. Voting is not a privilege reserved for outsiders who may have no legal stake in the country’s future. Allowing foreigners to participate in deciding national leadership is a betrayal of sovereignty and an insult to lawful citizens whose voices risk being diluted. It creates a dangerous precedent where national outcomes can be influenced by individuals who do not bear the long term consequences of those decisions.

The implications are profound. Illegitimate votes can distort election outcomes, empower unqualified leadership, trigger disputes, and weaken national cohesion.

In fragile democracies, such actions can ignite unrest, deepen divisions, and erode confidence in state institutions. A nation that compromises the integrity of its voter roll compromises the legitimacy of its government.

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Electoral authorities must therefore act with urgency, fairness, and transparency. Robust verification systems, strict documentation requirements, independent oversight, and public accountability are essential. Political actors must also resist exploiting loopholes for temporary gain at the expense of national stability.

The future of any democracy belongs to its legitimate citizens. Protecting voter registration from fraud is not political rhetoric. It is a patriotic duty and a necessary defense of national sovereignty.