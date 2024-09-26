25.9 C
City of Banjul
Friday, September 27, 2024
INTV/Smart Green Wave system contributes to urban governance#GlobalMayorsDialogue

At the first #Global Mayors Dialogue, the mayor of Hangzhou Yao Gaoyuan introduced a smart green wave system, which helps to relieve traffic jam by sensing real-time traffic flow and performing instant calculations.

Night economy thrives across China
