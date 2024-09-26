Video INTV/Smart Green Wave system contributes to urban governance#GlobalMayorsDialogue September 26, 2024 10 Share FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsAppEmail - Advertisement - At the first #Global Mayors Dialogue, the mayor of Hangzhou Yao Gaoyuan introduced a smart green wave system, which helps to relieve traffic jam by sensing real-time traffic flow and performing instant calculations. Tagsbarrowgambiagambia newsGambiangambian news onlinegambian newspaperslettersnewsNEWS IN GAMBIAthe Share FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsAppEmail Previous articleNight economy thrives across China Join The Conversation RELATED ARTICLES INTV/Global Mayors Unite in Touting Hangzhou’s Longjing Tea!#GlobalMayorsDialogue September 26, 2024 PKG/Look behind the scenes: Up close with UNSG Guterres#WorldInsight September 8, 2024 INTV/UN Secretary-General: China’s key lessons on poverty reduction, sustainable development#WorldInsight September 8, 2024 - Advertisment - - Advertisment - BARROW THREATENS TO SUE THE VOICE OVER JAH... September 26, 2024 Families of Bakau boat victims speak September 26, 2024 Dr Bolonding Bojang dies September 26, 2024 Manneh urges Barrow to engage new Senegalese leaders September 26, 2024 Man arraigned for obtaining over D4M on false... September 26, 2024 President Barrow addresses UNGA today September 26, 2024