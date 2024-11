- Advertisement -

As we journey along Beijing’s historic central axis, eye-opening tales of the past and present come to life. From the majestic Yongdingmen Gate to the charming Bell and Drum Towers, and the bustling streets of the old alleys in between, we celebrate our shared culture and the enduring legacy of this ancient city. Join CGTN’s Tian Wei and French TV host Olivier Grandjean as they discuss historical treasures while embracing the modern spirit of Beijing!