At the first Global Mayors’ Dialogue in Hangzhou, Venice’s Mayor Representative Laura Fincato quipped about the city’s “headache” from the overwhelming number of tourists, which has caused traffic congestion and river pollution. In a light-hearted response, Hangzhou Mayor Yao Gaoyuan said, “You’re welcome to send your tourists to Hangzhou to experience our gondolas on the canal.” He also offered advice on adding more popular tourist spots to help even the crowds. Check it out!