BARROW’S REDEMPTION PUTS GAMBIA’S AFCON HOPES ALIVE

Musa Barrow was the hero for Gambia as his 62nd-minute goal secured a crucial 1-0 victory against Madagascar, keeping his team’s hopes of African Cup of Nations qualification alive. The match, held under intense pressure, saw Gambia dominate much of the play but struggle to convert their chances.

The first major opportunity came in the 28th minute when Gambia won a penalty. Barrow, the team’s reliable forward, stepped up to take it, but Madagascar goalkeeper Laiton pulled off a fantastic save, denying Barrow and keeping the game goalless.

Despite the missed chance, Barrow did not let his head drop. His persistence paid off in the 62nd minute when he found space in the box and slotted home a low shot, finally beating Laiton. The goal was enough to give Gambia a much-needed victory.

With the win, Gambia now have 5 points but still remain in third place in their group. Their chances of qualification remain slim, but the victory gives them a fighting chance heading into the final rounds of the competition.

