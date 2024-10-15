Black Scorpions win Busumbala junior championship

- Advertisement -

Black Scorpions FC beat Aston Villa FC 5-4 on penalties to lift the Busumbala junior championship on Sunday.

The tournament, sponsored by Mansa Sumareh who said the objective is to promote sports and unity among the youth population.

As winners Black Scorpions got D15,000 a giant trophy and medals. Runners up Aston Villa were rewarded with consolation prize of D10,000 and medals for their efforts throughout the tournament. Several individual awards were handed out, including accolades for the best player, best coach, leading goal scorer, and best goalkeeper.

A special recognition was given to Modou Lamin Sanyang of Star FM Radio and TV for his contributions to the success of the tournament.

The final was graced by prominent figures, including the chief of Busumbala, Lamin Touray, and the tournament sponsor, Mansa Sumareh.

-Modlamin Sanyang, Star FM Radio and TV.