Wassu Stone Circles football tourney kicks off

A youth tournament featuring players from villages in Niani district started in Wassu, the home of the famous historical stone circles on Sunday.

The opening fixture featured Future Star Acacemy and Pallang which ended 2-1 in favour of Pallang with Ebrima Touray opening the scores for Future Stars but Buba Dem and Jalaman Saidy equalised and handed Pallang all three points respectively.

The tournament continues today Tuesday with matches in Group C as Jungoreh Mustapha meets Madina Junior at Wassu. The tournament is sponsored by Mansa Sumareh, a native of Niani. It is being organised by a committee led by Malang Touray.

The organising committee reported a large turn out of fans and participating teams at the opening with more expected in this evening’s fixture.