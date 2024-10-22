BK MILLAN FOUNDER SPEAKS ON CHANGE TO COLLEY STARS

- Advertisement -

Bakau based second division giants BK Millan is now called Colley Stars, after Gambia international footballer and captain Omar Colley.

According to Ousman Cho Drammeh founder of the club, a sale agreement has been reached whereby Omar Colley now possess 100 percent of the club while he, Drammeh, maintains ten percent of the player sales as well as the administration of the club.

“The agreement is such that I remain administrator until 2030,” Mr Drammeh told The Standard. He also confirmed that the agreement also covered a name change to Colley Stars.

BK Millan enjoyed a proud moment in the national league including a memorable spell in the top flight even sometimes overshowing fellow Bakau and veteran Steve Biko. It is hope that this change will inject even greater investment and new lease of life for the club. It is the second time that a Gambian player has bought a club, the first being Baboucar Steve Trawalley and his BST Galaxy.